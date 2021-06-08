MacOS Monterey Beta Announced! How To Install?

macOS Monterey Beta announced. Announcing macOS Monterey at the WWDC 2021 event held yesterday, Apple also opened the macOS Monterey Beta version of the operating system.

Apple officially announced the highly anticipated iOS 15, watchOS 8, iPadOS 15 and macOS 12 operating systems at the WWDC 2021 event held yesterday. The company launched the developer macOS Monterey Beta versions of its operating systems immediately after its online event due to the pandemic.

One of the remarkable innovations at the event was the introduction of macOS 12. The developer beta version is also available for the operating system, which is expected to be released after September, called Monterey. Thanks to the beta version, developers will have the chance to test the new operating system and provide feedback. If they wish, normal users will have the opportunity to test macOS 12 Monterey with the Public Beta version in July, as in previous beta versions.

How to install macOS Monterey Beta?

The first developer beta of the macOS Monterey operating system is available for download. We recommend that you follow the instructions below completely to start the download. Make sure your files are safe by backing up your Mac before you begin the installation. If you do not take a backup of your device, a potential problem during the installation process may damage your files.

How to download macOS Monterey?

Visit developer.apple.com from your Mac device.

Tap Explore.

Select the macOS operating system.

Tap Download.

Sign in with your Apple developer account.

After clicking Install Profile next to macOS Monterey Beta, the file will be automatically downloaded to your Mac.

How to install macOS Monterey?

Open your Downloads window and double-click the macOS 12 Developer Beta Access Utility.

The macOS Monterey beta installer will appear. From here, give the necessary permissions and complete the steps.

After completing the processes, your Mac will start checking for updates. From here, after your device identifies macOS 12 Monterey Beta, click Update.

Afterwards, the macOS 12 beta will start downloading to your device.

After the download is complete, give the requested permissions to proceed to the installation phase. Your device will reboot automatically.

Your Mac is ready to install the operating system. But let’s say that the installation process will take some time. Once the process is complete, enter the Apple ID and password and start enjoying the new macOS 12 Monterey beta.

Models compatible with macOS Monterey Beta

iMac (late 2015 and later)

iMac Pro (2017 and later)

Mac Pro (late 2013 and later)

Mac Mini (late 2014 and later)

MacBook Pro (early 2015 and later)

MacBook Air (early 2015 and later)

MacBook (early 2016 and later)