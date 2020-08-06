macOS has released Big Sur Public Beta!

The macOS Big Sur Beta, which Mac users have been waiting for, is finally released. Introduced to users in the WWDC 2020 event, the new version operating system contains many innovations. These innovations can be tested by all users for the first time.

The new version was previously in beta only for developers. Now, Mac users who wish can download and use the beta version on their devices. However, it is worth noting that there may be errors because the version is beta.

macOS Big Sur Beta is in use

The new version of macOS, which was excitedly shared with users at the WWDC 2020 event, began to reach users’ devices. It was stated that there may be problems for users who are considering using it, some software may not work properly and backup should be done before updating. Users who do not want to experience such problems are recommended to wait for the stable version.

The design, which ranged from the features of macOS Big Sur Beta, which previously showed its features, was evident. Apple, which changed the details such as dark mode, icons, and menu bar, also brought the Control Center on the iPhone and iPad models with its Mac models. Now, the necessary adjustments for the basic features of the models can be easily made here. The Notification Center will also be at the service of users.

The update will be used in the following models.

MacBook (2015 and later)

MacBook Air (2013 and later)

MacBook Pro (2013 and later)

Mac Mini (2014 and later)



