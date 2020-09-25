macOS Catalina 10.15.7 update released

Apple has released the macOS Catalina 10.15.7 update, and the innovations that come with this update have been announced. Some bugs were fixed in the update available for download on MacBook, iMac and Mac Mini models. However, Apple has released its first update for the iPhone after the announcement of iOS 14.

What’s new in macOS Catalina 10.15.7

While users were waiting for macOS Big Sur, an update for macOS Catalina has arrived. The update focused on the problems experienced by users. The update can be downloaded from the Mac App Store or System Preferences.

Looking at the update details, it is stated that a problem with macOS not automatically connecting to Wi-Fi networks has been resolved. Due to this problem, some users were having problems connecting to their own networks. The next macOS Catalina 10.15.7 innovation was the synchronization problem on iCloud Drive. This problem was especially evident in new iMac models.

An important graphics bug on the 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 2020 has also been fixed. This error was related to the AMD Radeon Pro 5700 XT graphics card.

With the 27-inch iMac model meeting with users in August, some graphic errors occurred. This bug, which has been reported many times, has been resolved with the first update.

To install the update, it is necessary to go to System Preferences> Update Software. Here, after clicking to install the update, the installation of the update can be approved by clicking “Download and Restart”.



