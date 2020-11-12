macOS Big Sur is officially launched and brings news

Apple launches on Thursday (12) the newest version of its operating system for proprietary computers and notebooks, macOS Big Sur.

Named after the homonymous mountain range in California, it brings aesthetic changes to its interface, redesigns of its applications and other news. Although very modern, the new version retains the classic feel provided by macOS.

Among the novelties are the most intuitive Control Center and the Notification Center with widgets, similar to those found in the new version of iOS.

For internet browsing, macOS Big Sur brought improvements to Safari, which is now faster and has a new customizable homepage. The browser now has redesigned tabs that have a “peek” function, to check the content of the page before opening it and support for language translations directly in the browser.

Another important novelty is the possibility to adapt extensions of Chrome and Firefox, with the right to an improved control of privacy that allows the choice of which sites they will work on.

Other applications that received attention were: Messages, which has new options and facilities such as support for mentions, fixed conversations, creation of Memojis and improvements in the search engine; Maps, with new integrated functions such as Look Around (‘Look around’, translated into Portuguese), internal maps and guides with the main sights and attractions of a region.

Despite minor changes, the Photos and Battery apps also received attention, with improvements and layout modifications to offer a more intuitive user experience. MacOS Big Sur is now officially available for compatible Mac devices.



