macOS Big Sur is now available for download

After a long wait, users of Apple notebooks and desktops – or at least those that are compatible – can now download the new version of the software dedicated specifically for these products, macOS Big Sur, or macOS 11.0.

As promised by the Cupertino giant, the new version of the operating system will be available for download and installation starting today, November 12 for various company devices, from the oldest to the most recent. Check the list of desktops and laptops that can already count on macOS Big Sur:

MacBook 2015 or higher

MacBook Air 2013 or higher

MacBook Pro 2013 or higher

Mac Mini 2014 or higher

iMac 2014 or higher

iMac Pro 2017 or higher

Mac Pro 2013 or higher

Since its release, this is the main update ever released for macOS. The system, from Big Sur, underwent a huge redefinition in its design and incorporated several features of iOS 14.

Among the novelties is the new Command Center, which allows owners of MacBooks, Macs and iMacs to control various settings, such as the brightness level, for example, more simply, as on the iPhone. In addition, the Notification Center also allows for better organization of messages and widgets in a column that sorts items by entry date and groups notifications that are related.

The news does not stop at the system interface and the Safari application has also been improved in the new version to be even faster when loading pages.



