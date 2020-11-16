macOS Big Sur has trouble installing MacBook users

Almost a week ago, Apple introduced us to its new MacBook and Mac Mini. And alongside them came macOS Big Sur, the new version of Apple’s operating system for its laptops and desktops. A version that is compatible with several models, such as:

MacBook (2015 or later)

MacBook Air (2013 or later)

MacBook Pro (Late 2013 or later)

Mac mini (2014 or later)

iMac (2014 or later)

iMac Pro (2017 or later)

Mac Pro (2013 or later)

So even in systems that are 7 years old, the new OS can be installed. The problem is that Big Sur seems to be failing precisely in older Apple equipment.

MacOS Big Sur issues

Websites like MacRumors are reporting that a number of owners of late 2013 and mid-2014 13-inch MacBook Pro models – the older models that have Big Sur support – are reporting that the update is blocking their devices, as they look. in forum threads like MacRumors. Similar issues are being reported on other platforms such as Reddit and the Apple Support Communities, suggesting that this is a widespread bug.

Users are reporting that during the course of the upgrade to MacOS Big Sur, their laptops get stuck displaying a black screen. Reboot key combinations including NVRAM, SMC, safe mode, and internet recovery are supposedly inaccessible after attempting to install the update, leaving no way to avoid the static black screen.

Apple is aware of the failure

A Reddit user has pointed out that Apple support told them to reserve their MacBook Pro for a repair. Another in an Apple support thread said the issue has been raised to Apple’s engineering team, so Apple is already aware of the issue.

Until it is clear what may be causing the problem and Apple publishes a solution, if you have a 13 ” MacBook Pro from late 2013 – mid 2014, it is best not to upgrade to macOS Big Sur yet, at least until the answer Apple official.



