macOS Big Sur causes black screen on some models

macOS Big Sur update causes black screen during installation on some older MacBook Pro models. Moreover, users cannot find a solution that can handle this. It is stated that this problem is most common in 13-inch MacBook Pro Late-2013 or Mid-2014 models.

There are reports that not only from those who have the models listed above, but also from other Mac computer owners that there were problems during the installation of Big Sur. Some say they can fix these problems, but it is said that those who have the most severe problems are using the two mentioned MacBook Pro models.

While MacRumors draws attention to the problems, there are complaints about laptops with freezing problems in the forums of the site. In addition, there are people who made their complaints on Reddit and Apple’s support site. There is no clear evidence of what caused the problem, and the solution does not seem to work with simple methods such as resetting NVRAM or booting into safe mode. It states that these are not accessible with the user or that it does not resolve the issue.

Big Sur’s distribution is a little more painful than previous releases. The high demand for the update seems to have slowed Apple’s servers. This caused widespread slowdowns in newer Macs due to an unknown feature that verifies with Apple whether applications are malware-free before each run. Server problems also made it impossible for some users to install the update, and the operating system was also showing an installation error when people were trying to start the installer.

Given the black screen issues experienced by some users, perhaps the download issues were the best of the problems to be had. If you’re considering updating to macOS Big Sur, it might be wise to wait a few more weeks until the bugs are fixed.



