Two weeks after Apple released the ninth beta and about four months after the new update was announced at WWDC, it released the Beta 10 version for macOS Big Sur for developers.

macOS Big Sur Beta 10 released for developers

With the release of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14 and watchOS 7, the only operating system that was not officially released was macOS Big Sur. The operating system, whose full version was expected to be released at the end of the last event, was still not reaching the full version, indicating that a new beta version could come.

At this point, Apple did not disappoint and released the beta 10 update for macOS Big Sur. Apple will hold another special event in November to introduce new Macs with Apple Silicon processors. The company is expected to officially release macOS Big Sur after this event.

Among the innovations in the tenth beta are 13 new wallpapers. You can download the wallpapers at the top of our news. Apart from that, the design elements in Safari stand out as an update that allows the Catalyst application and the Messages application to work with Apple Silicon outside the current processor.

macOS Big Sur beta can be downloaded from the System Preferences> Software Update menu after the appropriate profile is installed through the Apple Developer Center.



