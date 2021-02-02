macOS Big Sur 11.2 update released

Apple’s new operating system, macOS Big Sur, started to offer a new experience to Mac users with the renewal of the design and the addition of dozens of features, especially the screen time. However, it brought many annoying problems, especially performance. While MacBook Pro 16 owners were struggling with serious problems, Apple released the macOS Big Sur 11.2 update.

What does the macOS Big Sur 11.2 update offer?

According to the update notes published by Apple, the following problems are fixed while making Bluetooth connections more stable with MacOS Big Sur 11.2;

Black screen is displayed when an external display is connected to a Mac Mini with M1 processor using an HDMI to DVI adapter.

Not saving edits to Apple ProRAW photos in Photos app

iCloud Drive is turned off after the iCloud Drive Desktop and Documents Folder option is disabled

Unlocking in System Preferences when you enter your administrator password

Emoji & Symbols pane not displayed when pressing the World key

For those who want to install the update, it is very simple: Click the Apple icon in the upper left corner of the screen, and then follow System Preferences> Software Update to update your device.