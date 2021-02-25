macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 update solved the error

Apple announced the macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 update for Mac models. Focusing on critical USB error, the update eliminated the problem for USB-C connections on devices. macOS Big Sur 11.2 also met with users in the current month.

The published update stands out for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air users. With the update, some devices marked as “incompatible” become supported. It is stated that this problem is experienced especially in the interface devices that users buy for traditional USB connection.

macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 update reached users

Sharing details about the update, Apple announced that the error occurred in the MacBook Pro produced in 2019 and after, and the MacBook Air models produced in 2020 and after. While it was reported that there was a problem due to the fact that tertiary devices are not supported, it was noted that the devices won support.

In a statement by Apple for the macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 update, “ macOS Big Sur 11.2.2, MacBook Pro (2019 and later) and MacBook Air (2020 and later) when connected to certain tertiary, incompatible, and powered USB-C devices prevents them from being damaged. ” gave his statement.

Apple did not share information about why the error occurred. Therefore, it is not possible for users to find out whether tertiary devices have harmed their Mac models.

To update the Mac, the update must be downloaded by going to System Preferences> Software Update. The update has come to all Mac models, not just the affected devices.

Have you had problems with the tertiary USB-C devices you use on your Mac model?