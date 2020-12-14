macOS Big Sur 11.1 has reached users! Here’s what’s new

The macOS Big Sur 11.1 update, which users are eagerly waiting for, has been released. Many software changes occurred with the update. Big Sur, which met with users on November 12, also received the first intermediate version update. Before this update, macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 was the most current version on Macs.

Details on 7 important issues for the update were announced. These details include improvements to the Mac models to work better with other hardware and to the features in the operating system.

What’s new in macOS Big Sur 11.1 update

In the update that met with users at the same time with iOS 14.3 and WatchOS 7.2, special support for AirPods Max came. Among the innovations introduced for this product are the personal harmony of the ear cushions in real time, thanks to high quality sound aimed at rich sound and adaptive EQ. Along with this, the “Active Noise Canceling” support, “Transparency Mode” to be able to hear the environment, and voice support that tracks head movements have reached the users.

Apple TV + is the continuation of the update announcement. With the renewed Apple TV + tab, it is stated that it is easier to access and watch original Apple content. In addition, advanced search and advanced search results met users.

The next update was Apple News. Now, it will be possible to access Apple News news through the “Notification Center”.

With the announcement for the macOS Big Sur 11.1 update, it’s time for the App Store. Now, the application pages will contain privacy information of the applications by the developers. In addition, the new control panel and new games for Apple Arcade have been delivered to users. Remarkably, the use of iPad and iPhone applications has been added to models with Apple M1 processors. In addition, it has the ability to use horizontal and vertical as in mobile devices.

In the continuation of the announcement, it is stated that Apple Photos has the ability to edit for Apple ProRAW photos. It is stated that afterwards, “Ecoasia” search engine was won for Safari. Subsequently, it is stated that suggestions for “Air Quality” can be made with Siri in mainland China, USA, UK, Germany, India and Mexico.

In addition, a movie watching problem in the QuickTime Player, the Bluetooth status in the Control Center could not be displayed, and the LG display support problem experienced by the M1 processor models were fixed. Finally, the speed increase for the Trackpad and the Mac unlocking feature with Apple Watch were offered to users.



