macOS Big Sur 11.0.1’s First Open Beta Released

The new generation of Mac software called macOS Big Sur is now in open beta. Details on how to download the new software are on Somagnews

Apple has been running macOS open beta programs for interested people for several years. Thus, those who wish can test the new operating system on their own devices and provide feedback to the company.

Those who want to be among these people can download the operating system as an open beta. If you are one of these people, we explain step by step what you need to do. Thus, you can try new features before anyone else and contribute to their development.

macOS Big Sur open beta download

The fact that Apple has the right to download the beta it publishes for the new operating system and establish it is actually not complicated processes. So the average Mac user can complete the setup very easily. In this article, we will explain what you need to do in the step-by-step download process.

Before starting this process, let us remind you that from time to time, Apple makes closed betas for developers or open betas that everyone can access, as in this example. These beta processes contain new features as well as bugs, and they are not the most ideal for daily use. This should also be taken into account.

Before you begin, in case you do not get the performance you want from the updates or you encounter a serious problem, click the Time Machine icon in the Mac Menu bar and click Back Up Now to create a backup.

If you are already a beta user

If you are currently using a beta version operating system included in Apple’s Beta Software Program, you can perform the download process very easily. Here’s what you need to do for this:

Go to System Preferences.

Click on the Software Updates tab.

The new update will appear here. Download the update.

If you are not a beta user

Sign up for Apple’s Beta Software Program. For this, go to beta.apple.com from the Safari program.

Press the Register / Sign Up button.

Type in your Apple ID email address and password.

Press the Sign In button.

After logging in, click on the macOS tab.

Press the Download macOS Open Beta Access Tool button.

Open your file from the Downloads screen.

Double-click the file package to start the installation.

It’s such an easy process to join Apple’s beta program and start using it. You can share your experiences during the beta process with us in the comments.



