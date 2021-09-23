Macos 12 Monterey Public Beta Is Now Available!

macOS 12 Monterey, which has been in the testing process for a while, is here with its public beta update! Here is the new operating system of Macs…

Apple, which made a move on the software side after announcing its new models, released an update for computers shortly after releasing the public beta of iOS 15.1. macOS 12 Monterey, whose public beta version met with the user today, is available for download for all beta members.

The update, which will contribute to Mac devices with many innovations, has been in beta for months. macOS 12 Monterey, which has come to the end of the testing phase today, can be installed on computers that support it. The public beta of the new version has been released!

macOS 12 Monterey has many innovations

macOS 12 Monterey, which has won the appreciation of users due to the innovations it will add to the operating system, has many features. In particular, details such as controlling multiple Mac or iPad models with a single mouse, transferring data more easily with AirPlay and SharePlay make the version successful.

With the universal control feature, another Mac or iPad can be controlled with the mouse and keyboard used on the Mac. Apart from that, Apple, which also edits Safari, will update the tab bar and create a new ‘groups’ section. The company, which has made innovations on the FaceTime side, will also bring the menu called ‘Shared with you’ to the user.

Bringing the SharePlay feature to FaceTime, Apple allows people to share screens with each other. In this way, you will be able to watch the same series or listen to the music without being in the same place with your loved ones. Portrait Mode, which is only available on the M1 chip, will offer a more successful video calling experience.

The update is the most comprehensive in history

Apple, which will release the largest macOS update in its history, will support numerous models. The following devices will receive the new macOS 12 Monterey.

iMac 2015 and later

iMac Pro 2017 and later

Macbok Air 2015 and later

MacBook Pro 2015 and later

Mac Pro 2013 and later

Mac Mini 2014 and later

MacBook 2016 and later

If you are registered to the Beta process, you can test the update.