Macklemore shares details about the new album “BEN” along with a tour of the UK and Europe in 2023

Tickets go on sale this week.

Macklemore shared details about his new album “BEN”, and also announced tour dates for the UK and Europe in 2023.

The American rapper will release his latest solo album “Gemini” 2017 with “BEN” on March 3, 2023 (pre-save/pre-order here). Today (November 7), the artist presented the album cover, which you can see below.

Macklemore has announced a 19-day UK and European tour in support of his third album, which will be released next year. It starts on April 4 at the 3Arena Stadium in Dublin, then will take place in the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Italy and Denmark and will end on May 9 in Oslo, Norway.

Tickets will go on sale here from 10:00 local time this Thursday (November 10).

Macklemore’s “The BEN” tour is scheduled for 2023:

april

Tuesday, 04 – Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

Friday, 07 — Glasgow, UK, O2 Academy

Sunday, 09 — Manchester, United Kingdom O2 Victoria Warehouse

Tuesday, 11 — Birmingham, UK, O2 Academy

Wednesday, 12 – London, United Kingdom O2 Academy Brixton

Sunday, 16 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, AFAS Live

Monday, 17 — Brussels, Belgium.

Tuesday, 18 – Paris, France Zenit

21, Friday – Cologne, Germany Palladium

Saturday, 22 – Berlin, Germany Verti Music Hall

Monday 24 – Munich, Germany Zenit

Tuesday, 25 – Offenbach, Germany Stadthalle

Thursday, 27 – Hamburg, Germany Edel Optics Arena

Saturday, 29 – Warsaw, Poland EXPO XXI Hall 1

Sunday, 30 – Vienna, Austria Stadthalle

May

Tuesday 02 – Zurich, Switzerland Samsung Hall

Thursday, 04 – Milan, Italy, Alcatraz

Sunday, 07 – Copenhagen, Denmark Vega Main Hall

Tuesday, 09 — Oslo, Norway Sentrum Scene

Macklemore’s return to the European concert stage followed his latest release “FAITHFUL” featuring NLE Choppa. He also recently supported Imagine Dragons on their North American tour.

Last year, the rapper said in an interview that during the COVID pandemic, he had a relapse of drugs.

Appearing on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard, the Thrift Store rapper explained that he had a relapse in 2020 after 12 years of sobriety.

Opening up on a brief burst of his sobriety, Macklemore said he was inspired to speak out after Shepard admitted on an episode in September 2020 that he too had relapsed after 16 years.