Mackenzie Scott Became the World’s Richest Woman

Last week, Mackenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, the richest person in the world, whose net worth exceeded $ 200 billion, became the richest woman in the world. Mackenzie Scott, who divorced Amazon CEO in an unprecedented deal last year, is now the richest woman in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Here is the richest woman in the world Mackenzie Scott

Meanwhile, Scott is not only the richest woman in the world but also a great philanthropist. In fact, Scott donated $ 1.7 billion last year to organizations working on issues such as racism, public health, global warming, and LGBTQ, according to a report published in July. However, this money has been put back in place as the value of Amazon shares increases.

Scott is a name that tries to impress other wealthy people besides his benevolent personality. In this context, Scott, who started an initiative last year, is trying to ensure that the richest people in the world donate most of their wealth to various charities with this project called “Giving Pledge”. Launched in 2019, the initiative is still actively trying to spread.

Another thing we should mention about Scott is that he is among the richest people in the world as well as being the richest woman in the world. Although there are mostly men among the richest people in the world, Scott is the 12th richest person in the world.

The richest woman in the world to date was Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, the successor of L’Oreal, one of the most popular cosmetics manufacturers globally. Scott became the richest woman in the world, surpassing Meyers with both the rise of Amazon stocks and other income.



