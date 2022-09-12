Mack Jones escaped serious injury: NFL World Reaction

On Monday, the New England Patriots received a strong update regarding starting quarterback Mack Jones.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Jones is suffering from back spasms. The X-ray of his back was negative, and there is a chance that he will be able to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday.

Jones left the game against the Miami Dolphins last Sunday in the second half because of this injury. He finished the contest with 213 yards through the air, one touchdown and one interception as the Patriots lost by a score of 20-7.

Fans are thrilled with this news about the Patriots’ sophomore quarterback.

“Considering the circumstances, this is great news. I bet Mac will play this week. But it can affect his game and how comfortable he will be taking punches to make his throw,” one fan tweeted.

If Jones isn’t ready to leave this Sunday, Brian Hoyer will most likely start in his place.