Machines will do half of the work tasks by 2025

Half of all work tasks will be performed by machines by 2025, according to a report by the World Economic Forum (WEF). In the document, the organization says that the expected “robotic revolution” will create 97 million jobs worldwide and destroy many others, leaving some social groups in a vulnerable situation.

According to the WEF, manual and routine work involving administration and data processing will be automated; new jobs will emerge in fields like Green Economy and Big Data.

The survey covered 300 of the world’s largest companies, which employ 8 million people globally. More than 50% of employers interviewed expressed an interest in accelerating the automation of some functions in their companies, while 43% said they would probably cut jobs due to technology.

The WEF recalls that the pandemic caused companies to seek new ways of working at reduced costs, which intensified the adoption of new technologies. On the subject, the organization warned that workers now face a double threat: accelerated automation and the consequences of the recession caused by the covid-19.

“[These factors] deepened the inequalities in the labor markets and reversed the gains in jobs obtained since the global financial crisis in 2007-2008,” said the organization’s managing director, Saadia Zahidi.

Qualification will be indispensable

Currently, about a third of all work tasks are done by machines. However, that proportion will change over the next 5 years. According to the report, qualification will become extremely essential for those who want to remain or enter the labor market.

This shift will mainly affect low-paid and less qualified workers. In light of this, the WEF argues that governments should take measures to protect the most vulnerable groups. How do you think the authorities should deal with these changes? Share your opinion in the comments!



