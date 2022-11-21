Machine Gun Kelly Strikes Back at Critics From The “Rock Community”

Machine Gun Kelly responded to critics from the “rock community” who consider him a “tourist” in this genre.

Speaking last night (November 20) at the American Music Awards ceremony, the rapper-turner-rocker, whose real name is Colson Baker, responded to criticism when he received the “Favorite Rock Artist” award for the second year in a row.

“There were people in the rock community who called me a tourist, but they were wrong – I’m a rocket man,” MGK said during his performance. “We weren’t born on the moon, but we looked at it and we got curious, and then we went there… presumably, and these two rock albums were my journey to the moon.

“But I haven’t finished exploring the universe yet, and I’m all genres.”

Speaking to NME in his cover interview for Big Read in 2020, the artist explained that he was met with “real confusion” from label executives when he announced in January 2020 that he was recording a pop-punk album.

Around the same time, Blink-182 drummer and co-creator Travis Barker tweeted a four-second video of MGK jumping on a conference table while his music was playing, with the caption: “And likewise @Interscope will never be the same.”

“I watched the whole internet trying to make a meme out of me,” MGK said of the subsequent online sketch.

“They’re like, “Haha! Look at the guy at the table who believes in himself! I was a guy who jumped up and down the table believing in himself forever. I’m not tap dancing there for some corporate label; I’m spreading my passion and my faith in the music I play there.

“Also, fuck you with all the bastards on the internet who tried to make a joke about what is now the number one fucking album,” he said, referring to “Tickets To My Downfall.”

The album was followed by this year’s “Mainstream Sellout”, which NME said in a four-star review, in which Barker turned from an “underrated rapper into a real rock star,” adding: “This sequel to 2020’s “Tickets To My Downfall” is not reassuring. circle of honor”.

The album also features collaborations with Willow, Bring Me The Horizon, Lil Wayne and others.

Elsewhere, Machine Gun Kelly said in a new interview that he “never moved away from rap” to make pop-punk music.