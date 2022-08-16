Machine Gun Kelly shows off bloodied face after F-king Insane concert in Cleveland: photos

Dedicated to art. Machine Gun Kelly had such a good time at a recent concert that he left the stadium with a bloody face.

The most Outrageous moments of Machine Gun Kelly

“Oh my God, Cleveland,” the 32—year-old “Wild Boy” singer said in an Instagram Story video posted on Monday, August 15. — It was fucking crazy.

The Texas native is known for giving his best at his concerts, but Saturday, August 13, a date in Ohio seems to have been especially excessive. The “Midnight in Millet” actor, whose real name is Colson Baker, also posted a video of him jumping around the FirstEnergy stadium.

The zipline moment wasn’t part of the previous shows, and according to Page Six, the producers initially told the “Bloody Valentine” rocker that it wasn’t possible. “Until I die,” the Billboard Music Award winner wrote on Instagram on Monday along with a video of the impressive stunt.

The best moments of Courtney and Travis with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

In another Instagram story, the Emo Girl musician said that he returned to the stadium in the first hours after the performance and “tried to fall asleep in the middle of the field.”

The Cleveland show also included performances by several warm-up acts who opened Kelly on the Mainstream Sellout tour, rather than one or two musicians. Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Trippy Redd, Willow and 44phantom performed at the concert.

This isn’t the first time MGK has ended a show with an injury. Earlier this summer, the Dirt star shared a video of him smashing a glass of champagne on his forehead after his concert at Madison Square Garden in New York.

“I don’t care, bro. I don’t care,” he said in a June Instagram video before hitting himself with glass, causing visitors to his afterparty to let out shocked gasps. “And then everything changed …”, — the singer signed the frames.

Timeline of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship

A day later, the rapper gave a unique explanation to the viral moment. “You know when you clink a fork with a glass of champagne to sort of [get people’s attention]? Yeah, but I didn’t have a fork,” Kelly explained during an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” “So I just clinked it on my head.”

Host Seth Meyers joked, “You know, in medicine it’s called ‘asking for it.’

A laughing Kelly replied, “Yes, so I had a serious case last night.”

However, when the 48-year-old graduate of the show “Saturday Night Live” asked his guest how he felt, the star of “Life in Pink” admitted that he did not feel very well after the broken glass. “I feel like shit,” he joked.