Machine Gun Kelly hits the road in the new clip “9 Lives”

The new clip takes viewers to the rapper-turned-rocker’s recent world tour, “Mainstream Sellout”.

Machine Gun Kelly has shared a new video for “9 Lives” that takes us behind the scenes of his huge 2022 world tour — watch it below.

The rapper-turned-rocker has completed the UK and European stages of his “Mainstream Sellout” world tour in Amsterdam this week (October 12). concerts and much more.

During the tour, Kelly paid tribute to the late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington at his concert at Wembley. At the same show, he introduced Skepta and Yungblud, and did a cover of Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” at one of three tiny concerts at Pryzm in Kingston upon Thames.

Dive into the “Mainstream Sellout” tour in the new “9 Lives” video below.

In a review of MGK at Wembley Arena, the first concert of his UK world tour, NME wrote: “It’s the smug bravado that dominates the two-hour, 29-track show from the first seconds when he appears on stage at Wembley Arena in a pink helicopter. ”

“Making Wembley Arena feel intimate, Machine Gun Kelly owns the stage throughout the concert. Accompanied by a group of five people, aggressive moments from his last two albums shake the foundations of the hall, and excerpts from the rap song “Hotel Diablo” inspire countless moshpits.

“The last time he was in London, it was at Brixton Academy,” and it didn’t look like that,” MGK laughs, before promising, “We’re just getting started.” After today’s show, all bets on what will happen next are off.”