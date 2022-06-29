Machine Gun Kelly has blood running down his face after he smashed a glass of champagne on his head

Machine Gunner Kelly is still a wild boy! On Tuesday, the “Forget Me Too” rapper took to his Instagram stories to show fans the celebration that followed his sold-out show at Madison Square Garden.

In the clip, the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, stands above the crowd at the after party at Catch Steakhouse.

With a microphone in one hand and a champagne glass in the other, MGK tells the crowd, “I don’t care, bro. I don’t care” before smashing the flute on his head. In the next clip, MGK, dressed in shiny all-pink clothes, drips blood from his forehead as he begins his song “My Ex’s Best Friend”.

While singing, MGK holds on to a white cloth with which he tries to stop the bleeding. However, the party continues and the crowd sings along to the single featuring Blackbear.

The rapper was joined at the party by his fiancee Megan Fox, Landon Barker, who took the stage on the same night that his father Travis Barker was rushed to the hospital — Avril Lavigne and her fiance Modsun.

MGK’s stormy night came after he took the stage at Madison Square Garden. In his stories, the 32-year-old musician documented the moment he arrived at the iconic venue of the Mainstream Sellout Tour. Before taking the stage, the rapper showed off his outfit and the gift he received after lighting up the Empire State Building in pink.

It’s been a busy week for MGK. On Monday, the superstar was next to his female lead during the premiere of his Hulu documentary Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink. During a conversation with ET, the couple clarified their marriage status after MGK called actress Jennifer Bodie “my wife.”

“I think when I talk about terminology, I’ve never felt like my girlfriend,” he told ET. “It seems too childish for the depth of our relationship.”

Fox shared the same sentiment when she broke up the interview on Monday, sharing that they would get married when the time came. “He has all the names,” she said. “No [we’re not married], we don’t know what’s going on. He’s on tour this year. When this should happen, the universe will open up and give us the opportunity to do it.”