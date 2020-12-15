Machine Gun Kelly got his luxury car back.

Machine Gun Kelly’s purple British sports car “showed up” within a week of being reported stolen.

Machine Gun Kelly’s precious possession will soon return to its correct owner. The rapper’s Aston Martin was recovered by Los Angeles police nearly a week after the theft of the luxurious purple car was reported.

Officers recognized the 30-year-old man’s unique car when some passed it in front of his patrol vehicle on the night of Sunday, December 13, according to law enforcement sources. Sources tell TMZ that officers were unprepared to pursue the suspects behind the wheel at this time.

However, they later searched the area and found the abandoned British sports car in a driveway with the engine running. It appears that the suspects were scared after seeing the police vehicle and left the car as they had left when the police arrived.

The car has been impounded and is said to be in good condition. As of Monday, the Aston Martin is still in the impound lot, although it may not be long before the “Wild Boy” performer is reunited with the expensive vehicle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_S6Og7JBmE/?utm_source=ig_embed

Machine Gun Kelly’s prized and expensive car

Machine Gun Kelly bought the Aston Martin in November 2019. Showing it on Instagram, he revealed that the car was a gift that he bought himself to mark the end of their joint tour with Young Thug that ran from September of that year.

“I bought myself an end-of-tour gift with @ thuggerthugger1 they made a t-shirt for the last concert that will only be available tonight at the concert,” he posted at the time along with a photo of him lying on the hood of the purple vehicle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5CDPZ-JIgD/?utm_source=ig_embed

It was “Flipping Out” star Jeff Lewis who shared the news last week that the car had been stolen.

During his “Jeff Lewis Live” radio show on SiriusXM, he revealed that he learned of the theft after the new owner of his Los Angeles home, who is now MGK’s neighbor, wanted to know if security cameras there might have captured the robbery.



