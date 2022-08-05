Machine Gun Kelly Calls the “idiot” who Trashed a Tourist Bus: “Couldn’t Even commit the Right Crime”

Defending their territory. Machine Gun Kelly responded after a tour bus was destroyed during his recent stop in Nebraska — and he didn’t hold back.

“Couldn’t even commit the right crime,” the 32—year-old musician signed Instagram Story footage on Thursday, August 4, sitting in bed and shaking his head.

In the video , the Big Time Adolescence star added: “You’re so dumb. You spray-painted the bus thinking it was my bus… wrong bus, you fucking idiot. Commit the first part of the crime correctly.

Kelly continued to insult the alleged perpetrator, explaining: “I was on the bus until 4:30 in the morning, which means that you waited until 5 in the morning to spray-paint your penis. You could have been at home, cuddling with your partner [or] doing something, but instead you were talking: “Damn it, I just want him to go up to his hotel room so I can spray-paint that dick.”.. You suck. ”

The singer of “My ex’s best friend” laughed, noting that the graffiti was washed off the car “even before I saw it.” In another caption he wrote: “But you never say or do any of that shit to my face.”

Authorities were alerted to vandalism near the Farnam Hotel in Omaha, Nebraska, earlier on Thursday, local news agency KETV reported. Kelly was in town for a gig at the CHI Health Center Arena as his Mainstream Sellout tour continues, and he appeared with special guest Willow Smith. No suspects have been reported at the moment.

The “Twin Flame” artist began his tour earlier this summer with an unforgettable performance at Madison Square Garden in New York with Travis Barker’s son, Landon Barker. After the June concert, Kelly celebrated his achievement at the Catch Steak afterparty, and the hype took an unexpected turn.

“I don’t care, bro. I don’t give a shit,” the Texas native said in an Instagram Story video he shared during a wild night out. As he was delivering his speech, Kelly stood on the table and hit himself on the head with a glass of champagne, instantly causing blood to rush to his face. He continued to sing one of his most popular tunes, despite the sighs of the party-goers.

A few days after the video went viral, the “Life in Pink” star shared details of the incident. “You know when you clink a fork with a glass of champagne to sort of [get people’s attention]? Yes, but I didn’t have a fork,” he said during an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in June. “So I just clinked it on my head. …I feel like shit.”