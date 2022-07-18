Machete actor Danny Trejo celebrates son with touching post about sobriety

Actor Danny Trejo was known for his cool roles, in which he gained worldwide recognition by playing Machete in the films “Children of Spies”, and then playing a more violent version of his character in the TV series “Machete” about a former Federal who takes revenge on those who offended him. . He also had roles in many famous films, such as “Heat”, “Air Prison”, “Sons of Anarchy” and “Three X’s”. The Los Angeles native is now also known for being a proud father who wrote a touching post about his 34-year-old son’s continued sobriety.

It is never easy to find sobriety, so it is always important to praise this person for his achievements. Danny Trejo had no problem recognizing his son Gilbert when he proudly pointed his finger at his “best friend” in a photo he posted on Twitter. Gilbert Trejo has been continuing his road to recovery from drug addiction for the past eight years. He made sure to mention how proud he is of his son and how much he loves him. The 78-year-old actor also tried to tell the world that there is hope for recovery.

My son Gilbert Trejo turned 8 years old today in purity and sobriety! I love you so much and am so proud of who you have become. Any parents with kids struggling with addiction, I didn’t think my son would survive, and today he’s my best friend! There is hope!

Danny Trejo is cool in real life not only because he supports his son during his recovery, but also because he has achieved his own recovery. It is reported that when he was eight years old, his uncle introduced him to marijuana, but this habit turned into drunkenness by the age of 12. Later, when he was a teenager, he became addicted to heroin. Throughout the 60s, the Machete actor served several times in prison, but everything changed in 1968, when, as a result of a riot in prison, Trejo found himself in solitary confinement after hitting a guard with a stone. While in prison, the action star found faith and devoted himself to sobriety. He was released from prison on August 23, 1969 and remained clean for more than 50 years.

Danny Trejo recently voiced Stronghold in Minions: The Rise of Gru. The name definitely suits a character who is a member of Vicious 6 with big muscles and metal gloves on his fists. Trejo felt that this role was perfect for him because he didn’t need to change his voice. The film’s director, Kyle Balda, really didn’t want the Grindhouse actor to play with his voice, but just be himself.

Danny Trejo is ready for anything in his acting career and family life. He joins a long line of fathers who are happy to know they have children who are as dedicated to their sobriety as their parents. Whether we end up seeing a Stronghold spin-off or Trejo decides to continue his role as Uncle Machete in the upcoming reboot of Spy Kids, this seasoned actor is still here to keep us all entertained.

If you want to hear the animated vocal parts of Danny Trejo as Stronghold, be sure to watch the 2022 movie “Minions: The Rise of Gru” in theaters.