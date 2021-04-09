MacGyver: series is canceled in season 5; actor speaks up!

MacGyver: Last Wednesday (7), CBS canceled the MacGyver series after five years on the air, announcing that the end of season 5, which will air on April 30, will be the definitive end of the series.

In a statement to Deadline, CBS President Kelly Kahl said: “All of us at CBS are extremely grateful for the incredible work and dedication of Lucas and the rest of the cast, as well as Monica, the writers and the entire team. We are grateful to give this dedicated and loyal fan base the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters in the thoughtful way this series deserves ”.

The news took many by surprise, especially since the series still had a strong audience performance.

Series star Lucas Till went to Instagram shortly after the news

In a post on his Instagram account, the character’s interpreter, Lucas Till, spoke. “Where to start? The last five years were what I will consider later as the most formative years of my life. A lot of effort, a lot of love. I made friends for a long time. Not really, family. I learned to challenge myself to new limits. “.

He continued: “I was nervous to take on the mantle of an icon and you allowed me to enter your home and accepted me. I am like Roger Moore of MacGyvers now, thanks to your support […] thanks, my new family, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. All of you ”.

The popular drama, developed by Peter M. Lenkov, is a reboot of the ABC series of the same name created by Lee David Zlotoff, which aired from 1985 to 1992.

MacGyver’s finale is scheduled to air on April 30.