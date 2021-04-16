MacGyver: final episode of the series gets photos; check out!

MacGyver: The last mission the Phoenix Foundation will face when MacGyver says goodbye at the end of the series, on April 30, will be the most personal for the team.

In the episode, entitled “Abduction + Memory + Time + Fireworks + Dispersal”, after Mac (Lucas Till) and Riley (Tristin Mays) disappear, they wake up after 24 hours in a cornfield. The two have no idea how they got there and need to unravel this mystery to find out who took them and how to get rid of the nanotrackers in their bodies, implanted on a previous mission.

CBS released the photos of the episode, which show that the search will take them to a fair, where Russ (Henry Ian Cusick) will be wearing a very patriotic costume.

MacGyver: cast and crew bid farewell to series

When it was announced that MacGyver had been canceled, Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said the network wanted to give loyal and dedicated fans the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters in the thoughtful way the series deserves.

In a farewell message, Till wrote on Instagram: “The past five years have been what I will later consider to be the formative years of my life. Too much effort, too much love. I made friends for the rest of my life. Not really, family. I learned to push myself to new limits, breaking through all barriers. I was nervous to take on the role of an icon and you allowed me to enter your home and accepted me ”.

MacGyver was canceled earlier this month in the midst of showing its 5th season. The last episode of the series will air on April 30th. Be sure to check it out!