MacBook Pro with M1 chip is approved by Anatel

Two days after being announced at the Apple event, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro, equipped with its proprietary M1 chip, was approved by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

Although the Homologation and Technical Compliance Certificates issued by the regulatory agency do not show many technical details or photos of the product, there is no doubt that this is the same model approved on October 5 last by the United States Federal Communication Commission (FCC) .

Among the little information in the documents, there is an indication that the product will be marketed with the A1947 61W power supply, which is exactly the one used by the MacBook Pro 13 ?. The MacBook Air uses a smaller power supply, just 30W.

The documents also identify the units where the device is being produced: there are two factories in China, Hongfujin Precision Electronics and Tech-Com.

The approval was necessary due to a series of internal changes introduced in the MacBook Pro, in addition to the Apple Silicon processor, such as the 720p FaceTime HD camera, and Wi-Fi 6 (officially called 802.11ax), among others.

The launch price of the 13-inch MacBook Pro will start at R $ 17,299, as indicated by the national website of Apple.



