MacBook Pro may have the return of SD card reader

Apple plans to launch two new MacBook Pro models in the second half of 2021. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst and trusted source for the brand, notebooks may come equipped with an HDMI input and an SD card reader.

In his expectations report, the expert indicates that the new machines in the line will have significant changes in design and specifications. In the spotlight, all of them will bring more convenience to users.

The rumor about the SD card slot is not new. In January, Bloomberg reported that Apple would bring back the important resource for professional photographers and video creators – key segments of the MacBook Pro user base.

It is worth noting that the latest models in the line have only Thunderbolt ports. As a result, photographers and creators were forced to buy an adapter or dock to gain access to a digital camera’s memory card reader.

Thus, Kuo cites in the new report that users will not need to invest more money to purchase extra items. According to the expert, the manufacturer Gensys Logic will be the exclusive supplier of the SD card reader for the 2021 version of notebooks.

Other MacBook Pro news

In January this year, Kuo also revealed that Apple is considering launching the new MacBook Pro models with 14 and 16-inch screens and a square-border design. In addition, notebooks would bring the return of the MagSafe charger.

The new machines are expected to come equipped with the custom M1 processor, representing the first redesign of the model in five years. Finally, the analyst predicts that notebooks should be launched in the third quarter of 2021.