MacBook Pro: Internal Review Shows Improvements in Repairability

The new MacBook Pro follows the standards of previous models in the line and remains difficult to fix. That’s the conclusion of iFixit, which published its analysis of the model’s internal assembly. The website, which specializes in evaluating the repairability of various electronic products, revealed that the Apple laptop has advances in accessibility for its customers, but still has a lot to improve.

Recorded on video, the analysis shows in full the steps necessary to disassemble the new MacBook Pro. It is possible to see that the model has batteries that are easier to change, thanks to the addition of adhesive tabs that serve as a support to remove the component. Similarly, removing the motherboard is also generally easier, as experts show.

On the other hand, the same cannot be said for access to these components, protected by a series of Pentalobes screws, metal locks and adhesive glue. To make matters worse, it is still not possible to change the screen without losing the True Tone feature and there is also no “homemade” change option for the Touch ID.

Highlighting the advances presented by the use of a System on a Chip (SoC) in the MacBook Pro, iFixit explains that the solution still requires a deeper analysis to confirm if there were more affordable alternatives for the “domestic” repair of the model that offered the same efficiency in performance. That said, the site sets a “4 out of 10” rating for the model’s repairability, explaining that the final rating could increase if future testing favors Apple’s decision.