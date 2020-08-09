MacBook is consumer favorite in the used market

MacBooks are the most sought after and purchased in the notebook category on OLX. At least that is what a survey of the purchase and sale site done exclusively for TechTudo points out, taking into account the transactions made in the first half of 2020. Among the most sold brands, it is also worth mentioning Positivo (15%), which appears just below Apple (37%) and above brands like Samsung (13%) and Dell (8%).

The ranking considers new and used models and also points out an average price of R $ 6,789.52 for apple laptops – which indicates a good number of second-hand products. It is worth mentioning that, according to OLX, it was not possible to separate the MacBooks Pro and Air, since the announcement is made by the users themselves and the information is not always complete.

In addition to being the most sought after and most purchased, Apple notebooks also have the highest average price among the brands analyzed. But, it is worth mentioning that the R $ 6,789.52 are well below the cheapest laptop on sale at the official Apple store: the MacBook Air, which costs from R $ 10,299.

Soon after comes Dell, with an average value of R $ 6,348.17, and Samsung, costing an average of R $ 4,389.63. The brands that were last in the ranking of most sold on the website, CCE (2%) and Philco (1%), also have the lowest price averages: R $ 533.52 and R $ 382.35, respectively.

OLX’s data also points out that the models of the most sought after brands are not necessarily the most purchased. This happens with MacBooks, which top the list with 17%, but Dell and Samsung, which lose space for Positivo in the sales ranking, appear here in third and fourth places, with 16% and 13% of searches, respectively.

Care when buying and selling:

The company also reinforced the importance of taking care when buying and selling products in the used market. First, being suspicious of prices far below the market or other offers is a good tip, as well as not paying before receiving the product. Other suggestions are to research the identity of who is going to buy or sell and to be alert if the person is nervous, hurried or impatient.

It is also important to always ask for the invoice when making the purchase, and it is worth mentioning that the website does not work with the transportation of products, that is, it is not recommended to deliver the products to people who claim to be representatives of OLX.



