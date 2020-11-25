Macbook Air with M1 overturned the AnTuTu test!

Apple recently introduced new devices powered by its own processor M1. Performance level was also a matter of curiosity, especially for the Macbook Air with fanless design. The device was seen in the performance test. Macbook Air AnTuTu score with M1 processor appeared.

Macbook Air powered by M1 processor attracted attention with AnTuTu test result

Apple has highlighted the fanless design in its newly introduced Macbook Air. At the same time, ambitious data was announced at the launch for its performance. It was said to have 3.5 times more processing power for the new Macbook Air than the previous generation.

The M1 processor Macbook Air has responded to the ambitious statements in terms of performance with its AnTuTu score. The device scored over 1 million points in the test and managed to score 1,119,243 points. In this test, which we mostly see for smartphones, the score of iPad Pro was 717.203. iPhone 12 Pro was able to get 574,155 points from AnTuTu.

On the other hand, if we compare the new Macbook Air and iPad Pro in terms of processor; We see that the M1 processor offers 50 percent more performance. When we look at the graphics unit side, we can say that the M1 processor Macbook Air provides 45 percent more performance compared to the iPad Pro. When the device is compared with iPhone 12; The Macbook Air, powered by the M1 processor, was 78 percent better on the processor side and 2.5 times better on the graphics unit side.



