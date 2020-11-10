MacBook Air with M1 is the first Mac with ARM

Apple today introduced the new MacBook Air, which is the first notebook of the brand to arrive with the M1 chip, based on Apple Silicon. In Brazil, it will be sold at prices starting at R $ 12,999.

The new SoC has an eight-core CPU and GPU, as well as a security chip and a unified memory system, which guarantees more speed in operations. According to the company, the combo is capable of beating 98% of the notebooks on the market.

According to Apple, the adoption of the new chip guarantees up to 3.5 times more CPU speed and 5 times more graphics power for the notebook. The support for new technologies brought by SoC also guarantees more storage speed, which can reach up to 2 TB of SSD.



