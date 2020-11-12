MacBook Air with M1 beats MacBook Pro and with Intel

Apple launched the M1 chip, which will make its market debut next week. The company promises that the ARM-based SoC will deliver a surprising ratio of performance per watt, and the first benchmarks with the product show promising results.

Recently, a listing in the Geekbench app showed the performance of the MacBook Air 2020, one of the first computers to bring the M1 chip. The Apple-based Silicon product scored 1,687 points in the single-core assessment and reached 7,433 in the multi-core test.

According to the Geekbench database, the score is sufficient to beat the most powerful 2019 MacBook Pro, which has an Intel processor. Apple’s top-of-the-line notebook hit the market with the Core i9-9880H processor and has a score of approximately 6,800 in the multi-core test on the benchmark platform, which ensures an advantage for the new Air.

The result in the single-core test of the notebook with M1 is also surprising. The score achieved by the MacBook Air is enough to beat even iMacs equipped with the i9-10910, Intel’s 10-core chip.

The computer used in the tests has 8 GB of RAM. The M1 chip present in the tested MacBook Air has eight processing cores, as announced by Apple on Tuesday, and a base frequency of 3.2 GHz.

Despite the success of the MacBook Air 2020 in the CPU part, it is important to note that the product ends up losing in the graphics part. As MacRumors points out, the ARM-based device offers less GPU performance compared to the 2019 MacBook Pro because of the more powerful graphics chip that is present in the Intel chip notebook.



