MacBook Air refreshes with Apple’s M1 processor

Apple introduced the 2020 model MacBook Air laptop with the new M1 processor. The new MacBook Air is one of the first Macs to use Apple’s own ARM-based processor.

According to information from Apple, the new MacBook Air runs three times faster than “the best-selling Windows laptop in its class.” The company also points out that the new Air is faster than 98 percent of PCs sold in 2020.

The new MacBook Air is one of the first steps in Apple’s departure from Intel processors. The Cupertino-based company has been using Intel’s processors on Macs since 2005. Apple is scheduled to say goodbye to Intel for two years.

Apple states that its own designed processors will surpass Intel’s processors in terms of performance and efficiency. However, the most important feature of ARM-based processors is the ability to run iOS and iPadOS applications natively on macOS. Apple also points out that its new processor can instantly wake up the MacBook Air.

The new MacBook Air does not deviate from its predecessors in terms of design. However, Apple points out that the new Air runs 3.5 times faster than its predecessor, and its graphics performance is 5 times faster. In machine learning, it is stated that the difference is 9 times. Apple did not provide information on how these differences were measured.

According to Apple’s figures, with the new MacBook Air, it will be possible to browse the web for 15 hours or watch videos for 18 hours. The computer without a fan is expected to run very quietly.

How much to pay for MacBook Air with M1 processor?

The new MacBook Air has a 13.3-inch Retina display. This screen supports the P3 color gamut. The scissor machine keyboard, up to 16 GB of RAM, up to 2 TB of storage are among the features offered. The new MacBook Air, which comes with Thunderbolt, USB 4, Wi-Fi 6 and Touch ID support, also has the same 720p camera. However, Apple states that this camera will offer a better image quality thanks to the M1 processor.



