MacBook Air, Pro, Mac Mini: date, price

In September we saw the Apple Watch and iPads. In October it was the iPhone 12. It was clear that in the Keynote of November 2020 that Apple announced by surprise a few weeks ago we were going to see its new Mac computers together with the new mac OS Big Sur operating system and Apple’s M1 chip. And this is what the Cupertino people have done in today’s remote event.

Let’s see model by model how are the new Apple Macs:

MacBook Air

Faster

The MacBook Air is “Apple’s most popular Mac and the world’s best-selling 13-inch laptop.” Powered by the new M1 chip, featuring a wedge-shaped design, Retina display and Magic keyboard, MacBook Air makes everything from editing family photos to exporting videos for the web faster. The 8-core CPU runs up to 3.5 times faster than the previous generation, and with an 8-core GPU, graphics are up to 5 times faster, increasing the frame rate when gaming.

ML workloads are up to 9 times faster, so applications that use ML-based features like facial recognition or object detection can do it in a fraction of the time. The M1 chip storage controller and the latest flash technology deliver up to 2x faster SSD performance, making previewing massive images or importing large files faster than ever.

Fanless design

With the energy efficiency of the M1 chip, the MacBook Air also offers this performance in a fanless design, which means that the device remains completely silent no matter we are doing tasks that require a lot of processing. In addition, the new Air has a battery life of up to 15 hours of WiFi web browsing and up to 18 hours of video playback, the longest battery life of a MacBook Air2.

Other new features of the MacBook Air include the use of Apple’s latest Image Signal Processor (ISP) on the M1 chip, which improves camera image quality with better noise reduction, greater dynamic range and a better auto white balance and improved ML face detection so users look their best during video calls.

Touch ID makes it easy to unlock your MacBook Air and make secure online purchases with Apple Pay with the touch of a finger. And Wi-Fi 6 offers faster wireless performance, while 2 Thunderbolt ports with USB 4 support enable connectivity to a wide range of peripherals. Compared to the previous generation, the M1-powered MacBook Air can:

Export a project for the web with iMovie up to 3 times faster.

Integrate 3D effects into video in Final Cut Pro up to 5 times faster.

Play and edit multiple streams of full-quality 4K ProRes video in Final Cut Pro without missing a frame.

Export photos from Lightroom twice as fast.

Use ML-based features like Smart Conform in Final Cut Pro to intelligently frame a clip up to 4.3 times faster.

Watch more movies and TV shows with up to 18 hours of battery life – the longest ever on the MacBook Air.

Extend FaceTime video calls and other calls twice as long on a single charge.



