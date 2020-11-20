MacBook Air and Pro with M1 processor disassembled

With the release of Apple’s M1 processor MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini, iFixit quickly handled the dismantling of the first two devices. Thanks to the team that opened the inside of the notebook computers, we have the opportunity to take a closer look at the interior design of these notebook computers, which Apple seems to be quite powerful.

While the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models set the standard for performance and efficiency, the interior design shows that most of the changes are due to the M1 chip itself. Other than that, there is no big change in the interior design.

For example, when we look at the MacBook Pro; The first picture below is for this year’s Intel processor model, and the second is for the new version with M1 processor:

The interior layout of the two laptops is almost the same. iFixit points out that the M1 processor model uses exactly the same fan component as its Intel processor counterpart. This shows concretely the efficiency of the M1 chip when we consider the difference in noise levels between the two computers.

By the way, the M1-powered MacBook Air is also very similar to the Intel-powered version, except there is a fan. Considering that computers now use the same processors, iFixit says he finds it somewhat surprising that the interior design of the Air and Pro do not converge. However, it is understood that Apple’s design focus here is to use the M1 to replace its current products.

You can view the details of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro disassembly processes performed by iFixit here. In this way, you can see the M1 processor closely, as well as learn the details about the other components inside. Comments on whether laptops can be repaired by the user are also included in this article.



