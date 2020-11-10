Mac mini with ARM M1 chip launched for R $ 8,699

This Tuesday (10), Apple presented a new Mac mini equipped with its new M1 chip. The computer will be sold in the United States for prices starting at $ 699 – $ 100 cheaper than its predecessor launched two years ago. In Brazil, the computer will cost from R $ 8,699, but still with no launch forecast.

According to Apple, the new Mac mini offers up to 60% more energy efficiency, three times faster CPU speed and graphics six times faster. Machine learning is up to 15 times faster thanks to the improved Neural Engine.

The new Mac mini also supports external displays up to 6K, has a Thunderbolt and USB 4 port. With 16GB of RAM and SSD for up to 2TB of storage, the device also has a Wi-Fi 6 connection.



