Mac Jones reveals his choice of late dessert

Ahead of his second NFL season with the New England Patriots, Mack Jones is in “the best shape of his life.”

While the former No. 15 overall is on his way to a healthier lifestyle, he’s still indulging in some treats here and there.

On Friday, Jones gave away free samples of his new limited edition “Mac Attack” ice cream at Hood Park in Charlestown, Massachusetts.

“I think it’s important to evaluate everything, and that was one of the things I wanted to improve,” Jones told Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. “I have made significant progress in this area, correcting my body and feeling comfortable, feeling healthier and better. But at the end of the day, you’re still a human being and you want to eat what you want, but you have to be as disciplined as possible. Hooded ice cream is one way to do it, so I’m doing it for my late dessert.”

Jones had a good rookie season in 2021, but the former Alabama standout is looking for more in his second year.

He hopes that his new diet and physique will help him reach new heights in the upcoming season.

“It all comes down to trying to become a better player and person. That’s been my goal this offseason,” Jones added. “I feel better, I feel confident, and that’s important. I’m just going to try to go out there and do my thing, lead everyone and help us unite as one. the offseason is a great time to relax and unwind a little bit, but also to try to succeed where you want to succeed, so I feel like I’ve done that.”