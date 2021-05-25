MAC Address Blocking And MAC Filtering

MAC address blocking, MAC address filtering are among the most curious issues for modem owners.

One of the issues that most users suffer from is unwanted people connecting to modems. Whether your neighbor, a passerby, or any stranger, detecting that an unauthorized or unrecognized device is connecting to your Wi-Fi network and ultimately restricting their access is quite an important detail. In such cases, the importance of MAC address blocking and filtering processes becomes apparent.

Users usually change the modem’s password at first if they suspect that an unknown person is connected to their modem. However, this method never completely solves the problem. There is no guarantee that these people will not be able to crack the password you have set. In such cases, MAC address blocking and MAC filtering should be applied. So how are these operations done? We told in our article.

What is MAC address blocking?

Before moving on to the MAC address blocking process, let’s briefly talk about what the MAC address is. It stands for Media Access Control Address. All devices that can connect to the Internet such as computers, phones, TVs and smart watches require ethernet cards. These cards have a 12-digit (hardware) identification number on them. This is called the MAC address. Other than that, no device in the world can have the same MAC address.

You can block the people you do not want to connect to your modem forever with the MAC address blocking process. On the other hand, do not worry that these people know my password. After performing this process, even if they know your password, they will not be able to access your network. This process, in which you can block unwanted people without a program, also allows only the devices you specify to connect to your Internet. In this way, you do not need to block MAC address over and over again.

Before starting the process, you need to know the MAC address of the device you want to block in the first place. At the very least, you should know the MAC address of your device and other devices that you want to connect to the Internet so that you don’t accidentally block your own devices.

Note: Since each modem has different interfaces and settings, some steps may differ.

MAC address blocking and filtering process

Step 1: Type “192.168.2.1” or “192.168.1.1” in the address bar of any web browser to access the modem interface.

Step 2: Enter your username and password on the screen that appears. This information is usually located on the back of the modem.

Step 3: If you know the MAC address of the device you want to block, copy it for later use. However, if you do not know, you can see the devices connected to your modem by going to the “LAN” section.

Step 4: First, open the MAC filtering section from the Security tab. Enable the MAC address filtering option. After setting the MAC filtering mode to “Blocked”, copy the MAC address of the device you want to block to the section below. Then, after clicking the “Save” option, the process will be completed. You can see the blocked MAC address in the section below.

Step 5: If you only want the devices you specified to connect to the Internet, change the MAC filtering mode you previously set to “Denied” to “Allowed”. Then copy the MAC address of the devices you want to connect to the Internet to the section below. Then click “Save”. This process will prevent all devices other than the ones you specified from connecting to your Internet.

If you follow the above procedures completely, unknown people will not be able to access your network even if they know your password. In this way, you will not need to change the password of your modem every time.