M3GAN Screenwriter Explains How a Horror Movie Touches On One of Her Biggest Fears

Of all the upcoming M3GAN horror films, the evil doll movie (which producer James Wan called “Annabel Meets the Terminator”) has taken the internet by storm. Ever since its crazy trailer came out, the reaction to the dancing and chopping doll has been so strong that even before the film was officially released, there is already talk of a sequel. Against the background of all this, the screenwriter of the film Akela Cooper explained that one of her childhood fears influenced her attitude to the evil doll.

The writer told Empire during a recent interview that it was her fear of ventriloquist dummies and watching the underrated Anthony Hopkins movie “Magic” at an early age that reinforced the fear of dolls at an early age. Here’s what the screenwriter, a rising star of the genre, said about her approach and exact influence:

I liked ventriloquist dummies the most. I watched the Anthony Hopkins movie “Magic” at a very young age, and it fixed the horror in my brain. I was also a big fan of “Children’s Games”. I’ve always dreamed of creating my own iconic monster.

Who can blame a writer for being afraid of pacifiers? Magic’s story of Charles “Corky” Withers (Anthony Hopkins), a struggling magician who starts ventriloquism for a last chance at success (only for the Fat Man (dummy) to gradually begin to gain his own mind) is a tale of horror that can still get under his skin almost fifty years after its release. It seems that the screenwriter M3GAN wants to continue the legacy of the Hopkins puppet thriller, scaring children with his own movie monster.

The upcoming release of the film looks like it will be a box office success, and Akela Cooper is no stranger to such an experience. Last year, she wrote the script for the acclaimed gonzo horror blockbuster “Malignant”. Although opinions about the film among horror fans were somewhat divided, the horror crime thriller directed by James Wan was well received by critics and even received the approval of Stephen King.

M3GAN focuses on robotics (played by Allison Williams from Get Out) from a toy company that uses artificial intelligence to design the titular realistic doll. The android is programmed to communicate with the niece and protect the girl. Unfortunately, the doll takes things too seriously, becoming overprotective, which leads, as you guessed, to a bloodbath.

Only time will tell if this movie will become one of the best horror movies or a bomb. However, Jason Bloom, whose production company Blumhouse teamed up with Wang to create a horror film, promises to have fun from the film, which he called partly a black comedy. And given Akela Cooper’s track record with Malignant, I’m sure there will be as much laughter as there will be screams.

Will M3gan be accepted by fans, critics and the likes of Stephen King as a new cult movie monster when it hits theaters on January 6, 2023? Time will show. In the meantime, you can get acquainted with the screenwriter’s past works by watching Malignant on an HBO Max subscription. And to find out about all your movie plans (scary or not), check out the list of upcoming CinemaBlend movie releases.