M1X MacBook Pro, New Release Date Forecast

M1X MacBook Pro: rumors about its refresh have been floating around the internet for a while. According to various leaks and predictions, the updated MacBook Pro will likely have a more powerful M1X chip and a new design with differences from the old one. The point where the leaks cannot agree is the release date of this refurbished product.

Ahead of Apple’s WWDC event earlier this month, several leaks suggested that Apple would announce the new MacBook Pro during the keynote broadcast. That didn’t happen, but interestingly, Apple added some tags that it thought would be useful for SEO, such as “M1X” and “MacBook Pro”, to the keynote video posted on YouTube. Now, leak sources point to the last quarter of 2021 for the release of the refreshed MacBook Pro.

Macbook Pro 14 and 16 are definitely coming Q4 of 2021. Either late October or early November. — Dylan (@dylandkt) June 17, 2021

A Twitter user nicknamed Dylandkt suggested that Apple will release the rumored 14-inch and 16-inch M1X MacBook Pro models in the last quarter of 2021. New models may come, probably at the end of October or the beginning of November. Alongside the MacBook Pro, Dylandkt noted that Apple will also launch a Mac mini carrying the upgraded M1X chip.

9to5Mac notes that Dylandkt has a mixed history of leaks, but accurately foreshadows details of the new M1 iMac and 2021 iPad Pro. But Dylandkt isn’t the only source of leaks to signal an exit at the end of 2021. A recent DigiTimes report also pointed to the specified timeframe for the new MacBook Pro. It would make sense for the refreshed PC to launch in early November, as Apple first announced the M1 chip and with it the MacBook Air, Pro and Mac mini devices on November 10 last year. Thus, about a year will have passed.

Meanwhile, other news points to an earlier release for Apple’s MacBook Pro with the M1X processor. For example, Bloomberg’s trusted correspondent, Mark Gurman, previously said that the new MacBook Pro could be released in the summer.

Key innovations expected with the M1X MacBook Pro

Besides featuring the M1X chip, the new MacBook Pro is expected to come in two sizes (14 and 16 inches) and feature a redesigned chassis with flattened edges. It is also among the expectations to host a larger screen with narrowed bezels. On the other hand, it is stated that it will have more ports, including an SD card reader and HDMI port, and it will bring back the MagSafe charger.