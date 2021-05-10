M1851 Wolfsbane; How To Get It In Resident Evil 8 Village

M1851 Wolfsbane: We tell you how to get the M1851 Wolfsbane Revolver in Resident Evil 8 Village on PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox. With it you can easily knock down enemies. What would the saga be without a good revolver? Resident Evil 8 Village offers you the chance to wield a very special one: the M1851 Wolfsbane. Not only is it pretty; It is also very powerful and is capable of blowing the head off almost any enemy with a single shot. In this section of our complete guide we tell you how to get hold of it and add it to your weapons collection.

How to get the M1851 Wolfsbane Revolver in Resident Evil 8 Village

The first thing you should do is position yourself: the weapon in question is located in the vicinity between the village and the prey. You cannot get it until after you’ve completed the zone and defeated the final boss Moreau. In our step-by-step tour of the level you can find all the information, but if you have already left that place behind, we will tell you how to access the chest that contains it quickly.

Remember that mine that you accessed by elevator as soon as you got to the mill from the village? Well, just after having defeated the final boss you will have to cross it back to go outside. With the mill door behind you, if you look to the right you will see a locked gate that you can open using the crank, a key item that you had obtained just minutes before.

After entering through it, all you have to do is follow the path to the right until you reach an area with several ruined cabins. Locate one whose door is locked and look for a hole in the wall behind it to access and find it inside a chest. If you have trouble finding it, pay attention to the following map.