M1 Pro And M1 Max Are Apple’s New ARM Chips For MacBooks

Apple: During its event today (18), Apple unveiled its new line of ARM-based processors, to succeed the M1. These are the M1 Pro and the M1 Max, which promise to guarantee a more professional experience, but without neglecting energy efficiency.

The products continue using Apple Silicon’s 5 nanometer architecture and feature a unified design, but bringing more performance and functions for those who need more powerful computers. Even with the leap, the devices are focused on efficiency and promise to deliver a good relationship between performance and energy consumption, as shown in the graph shown by the company.

M1 Max: the fastest chip made by Apple

The M1 Max is the most powerful chip ever made by Apple. The product has 10 processing cores and no less than 32 graphics cores. Carrying 57 billion transistors, the chip can use up to 64 GB of RAM and delivers up to 400 GB/s of bandwidth.

The M1 Pro processor has the same philosophy, but with lower settings, staying between the Max model and the M1 from last year. The product has 33.7 billion transistors, up to 32GB of RAM, decacore processor and 16-core GPU, ensuring 70% faster CPU speed and twice the graphics performance compared to last year’s model.

Both chips also feature enhancements for rendering videos and images. One of the new features is the optimizations for the ProRes format, which promises better results when working with 4K and 8K files. The chips also include support for dual monitors and Thunderbolt 4.

Apple also paid a lot of attention to the safety of the new processors. Models have built-in “state-of-the-art security features” including hardware verification for secure boot.