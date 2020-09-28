M-series electric sports car based on i4 from BMW

BMW’s motorsport division, BMW M, has announced that it is developing its first battery-powered electric vehicle based on the upcoming i4 electric vehicle. BMW M CEO Markus Flasch made this important announcement at an event for Australian media outlets, CarAdvice reported.

Flasch noted that the car will be introduced next year and will be located under the company’s “performance segment”. “Next year, if we are to confirm, we will launch the first battery-electric M car based on the i4 in the performance segment. Then we’re working on hybrid-electric performance and high-performance cars, but it’s too early to reveal which one will come out. ” said.

As CarAdvice points out, this probably means the vehicle will be sportier than the standard i4, but will not be able to match “high performance” models such as the BMW M3 and M4 in the segment. Flasch noted that current battery technologies still do not have the capacity to power their high-performance cars, and it will take more time to design one that can. The company still needs to find a few other things to develop a fully developed M EV: “The biggest question to answer,” he said, “how do I deal with the weight of an electric car battery while still offering M-specific or M-style dynamics?”

The CEO didn’t have much to share about the car, but if the upcoming model is going to be a sportier i4, we can probably expect better features than the standard version. BMW previously announced that the i4 will have a 390 kW engine that can accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in about four seconds. It will have an 80 kWh battery that will provide a maximum speed of 200 kilometers per hour and the ability to travel about 60 kilometers on a single charge. The standard i4 is expected to hit the market in 2022, which means you may have to wait more than a few years before the M version is released.



