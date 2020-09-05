M Pokora with her stepdaughter Violet on Instagram

Several years ago, M Pokora decided to leave France to live in the United States. Indeed, he joined his darling Christina Milian and his daughter Violet. The young man has also forged a beautiful relationship with the latter.

For a while, M Pokora had decided to quit social networks. Indeed, the young man wanted to take time away from his fans and France to refocus on his next album.

During all this time, M Pokora went to live with Christina Milian, his darling. The latter also gave news of the young man on social networks to the delight of his fans.

If he seems madly in love with the dancer, he also had to learn to live with his daughter Violet. And the least that can be said is that the young woman and her stepfather also get along wonderfully.

M POKORA AND VIOLET VERY CLOSE TO EACH OTHER ON INSTAGRAM

On social networks, M Pokora often shares stories of her beautiful daughter. The two seem really very close. This Friday, September 4, Violet posted a new photo on her Instagram account.

Christina Milian’s daughter posed in the street, alongside M Pokora. The latter struck a pose wearing black pants, a black T-shirt and converse. For her part, Violet opted for black jogging, a white t-shirt and sneakers.

In each other’s arms, they also seem very complicit. With her snap, Violet has collected over 17,200 likes in just a few hours from her fans. In the comments, the latter complimented both.

Under his photo, the singer also left an adorable red heart. They also melted the web!



