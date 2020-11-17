M Pokora to take the stage at the 2020 NRJ Music Awards

M Pokora is very successful with his last album. The singer will be present for the NRJ Music Awards. M Pokora recently released a new sound. The singer is expected to be present for the NRJ Music Awards in 2020 and is already announcing a big surprise.

M Pokora released his new album Pyramide several months ago. The singer made a remarkable comeback on stage and was a huge success. However, because of the Covid-19, he had to cancel his tour and his fans were very disappointed.

The singer has tried everything to be able to continue his tour. However, he could not find the fans and therefore gave them a nice surprise. Indeed, a few weeks ago, fans were able to discover a whole new sound: Si on dit.

The new song must have made the fans happy and M Pokora was very happy to finally be able to release it. Then, he also worked a lot in order to do a livestream concert. The fans will therefore soon be able to see him again and his concert may surprise them.

Thus, the 35-year-old singer is on all fronts and gives his all to please the fans. In fact, they can find it at the NRJ Music Awards 2020.

M POKORA: PRESENT AT NRJ MUSIC AWARDS 2020!

M Pokora won the 2020 MTV EMAs a few days ago and does not intend to stop there. Thus, the singer will be present for the NRJ Music Awards. Moreover, it will be in the “Francophone performance of the year” category.

Nevertheless, we suspect that his fans will be numerous to vote for him and the darling of Christina Milian therefore has every chance. Moreover, for this special evening, he has already reserved a little surprise.

If the Instagram post is to be believed, M Pokora will be performing for the NRJ Music Awards. The latter will even do a “big performance” and we are already wondering what he has in store. However, the public won’t have to wait long to find out.

Indeed, the NRJ Music Awards will take place on December 5th. Despite the confinement, the stars will therefore be there to entertain the French.



