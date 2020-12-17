M Pokora: Their business love cartoons!

Christina Milian has cracked her fans by unveiling a new video of her son Isaiah. The latter seems to love cartoons!

It’s no secret Christina Milian is a real mother hen. A few hours ago via her Instagram story, the star took the opportunity to immortalize her son Isaiah in the middle of a TV session.

More and more of you are following Christina Milian’s daily life on Instagram! It must be said that on this social network, the singer shares everything with her followers.

It wasn’t that long ago that the star was still basking in the sun in Mauritius. And she stayed there for a long time… About 1 month!

Far from the crowd of L.A, the darling of Mr. Pokora took the opportunity to ease off. Violet’s mom did a lot of outdoor activities and she tried out lots of local recipes.

Very often, Christina Milian has made her subscribers salivate with her incredible posts. Now back in the United States, the pretty brunette is also preparing to celebrate the end of the year holidays with her family.

And the singer has certainly started to organize herself to properly spoil her children. A few hours ago, the “Dip It Low” singer immortalized an adorable moment with her son Isaiah!

CHRISTINA MILIAN: HER SON ISAIAH CRACKS THE CANVAS!

As you can see, Christina Milian wanted to share a sweet awakening with her son. And obviously Violet’s little brother was busy watching an episode of Donkey Trotro.

“Good Morning”, captioned the star in her pretty post. There is no doubt that the sequence has melted its many subscribers.

At the moment, Christina Milian and M Pokora are on a little cloud. Indeed in a few months, the lovebirds will welcome their 2nd child. The happy news obviously made their fans happy.

Satisfied, the young woman enjoys sharing countless photos of her baby bump! On the Web, Internet users are already starting to bet on the gender of her unborn baby… To be continued!



