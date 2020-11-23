M Pokora surpassed himself to prepare for his return!

Singer M Pokora has just unveiled several photos of him at the gym! The artist is preparing his next live stream concert!

Hot in front … M Pokora has just revealed three photos of himself as he trained in the gym! The singer wants to be on top for his next live stream concert!

A few days ago, M Pokora spoke to his fans via his social networks to announce the date of his next live stream concert! So, this Sunday, November 22, 2020, the singer posted 3 photos of him training for D-Day!

Indeed, on the pictures in question, the darling of Christina Milian was posing topless in his gym! A post that the singer captioned as follows: “Objective December 8. The concert of my life I told you! Ready to give EVERYTHING for you… A concert for the crown… ”wrote Matt Pokora.

Obviously, many Internet users have commented on this post! Indeed, the publication of M Pokora has accumulated more than 77,000 likes!

M POKORA, INTERNET USERS CANNOT DISCOVER HIS CONCERT IN LIVE STREAM

Like each of M Pokora’s posts, Internet users reacted en masse to his last publication! Indeed, the comments are already counted in the hundreds

“Can’t wait for December 8th, I feel like we’re all going to have a great time behind our computers! »« What a good idea, the live stream will revolutionize everything M Pokora, and above all it will cheer us up to find you on stage! ”

Or: “Too good in these photos M Pokora, don’t worry, we know you’ll be on top on D-Day”, We can read on Isaiah’s daddy’s social network!

Comments that will therefore please the artist! We therefore let you in turn discover the photos in question below:



