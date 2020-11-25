M Pokora supports the Restos du cœur association!

In these difficult times, M Pokora endorsed his support for the Restos du coeur association by sharing a message on Instagram!

M Pokora has just supported the Restos du Coeur association with the post to his Instagram story!

This Wednesday, November 24, M Pokora shared a post from the Instagram account “Les restos du coeur”! A publication that we could read the following sentence: “Too bad the restaurant that works best during the crisis is ours. ”

“More than ever, we are counting on you. “A great highlight for the association, which can count on the unfailing support of the interpreter of” Pyramid “!

We let you admire the content of M Pokora’s Instagram story of the day today concerning the Resto du coeur below!

M POKORA SHOWS THE LIGHT ON THE RESTO DU COEUR ASSOCIATION

In the caption of the Instagram post that M Pokora shared, we could therefore read the following text. “Launch today of the 36th Restos du Cœur campaign: 36 years of commitment across France by the 73,000 Restos volunteers. In the last campaign, 136.5 million meals were distributed. ”

“875,000 people have received food aid in the centers. Tens of thousands more helped with street activities. And since the 1st confinement, these figures have increased everywhere. ”

“Students, young people, workers with precarious jobs… A multitude of new audiences now also need food aid. A fall into poverty that is likely to be lasting for many. We could thus read.

“In this context so difficult and uncertain. The volunteers of the Restaurants are therefore starting this 36th campaign, more determined than ever to fight against all forms of exclusion and poverty! Les Restos du Cœur will never be resigned. »A very nice message!



