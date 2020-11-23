M Pokora reveals his tangible abs !

French artist M Pokora unveils a shirtless photo and makes his fans salivate! We give you more details. M Pokora reveals his body of a Greek god and panics the web!

The young French artist has just shared a superb photo on his Instagram Story. It must be said that at 35 years old, M Pokora seems to take care of his body.

In the photo, he shows off his athletic body. Shirtless, we therefore notice his pecs and abs well traced.

But also his many tattoos which give him a beautiful bad boy look! We love.

Sweaty, the young man seems to be in the middle of a sports session! We can imagine that M Pokora maintains his body well.

“I’m coming for you” wrote the young Frenchman on his Instagram Story. In fact, the young man is preparing for December 8. Why this date? We tell you everything!

M POKORA: THE CONCERT OF HIS LIFE

So, we understand that M Pokora has set a goal for December 8. Why this date? Because this is the day when the young man will finally come back on stage.

It must be said that M Pokora’s career has suffered greatly from the coronavirus. Indeed, the young man had to cancel his tour because of the virus.

In fact, he often shared his sadness on social media. Despite his absence from the music scene, his fans still remain loyal to him!

After months of absence, the young artist is therefore very happy to be able to return to the stage. A somewhat special concert since it will be broadcast live on our small screens.

Indeed, concerts with the public are not about to return for the moment. So artists have to adapt!

The young man said that the ticket office was already open! A real treat for the thousands of fans of the artist.



